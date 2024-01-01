Tuchel discusses inside Man Utd

Manchester United could be ready to hire a new manager in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils are said to be contemplating sacking Erik ten Hag after a poor run of results.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per the Manchester Evening News, INEOS have a replacement in mind should they fire the Dutchman.

German Thomas Tuchel is being lined up as a possible replacement for Ten Hag.

The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea coach is out of work at present, which makes him easy to obtain.

He was linked to the post in the summer, but was said to have not agreed on a deal at the time.