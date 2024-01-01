Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after refusing new contract

Several Premier League clubs are pushing to sign a top rated Canadian striker.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are among the top teams assessing Lille striker Jonathan David.

The 24-year-old is said to have decided to run down his contract and move as a free agent.

Per Football Espana, David has decided not to extend his Lille contract, which expires in the summer.

The forward will have his pick of teams, especially if he has an impressive 2024-2025.

David will be a bargain as a free agent, but may be sold by Lille in January for a cut price fee.