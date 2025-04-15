Tuanzebe says Delap is committed to Ipswich despite links to Man Utd and Chelsea

Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe says Liam Delap has adapted to the Premier League well and is committed to the club despite transfer links in recent months.

Town look destined to be relegated to the Championship and could be relegated in the coming weeks if results do not go their way. Delap has a £30M release clause in his contract should that happen and after scoring 12 goals and bagging 2 assists, many clubs are said to be ready to trigger it.

Despite the links to Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Liverpool, United, Chelsea and several other top sides including Juventus, Tuanzebe has praised Delap for his performances and commitment to the club.

“Credit to Liam, he’s been great around the group for his first season,” he said. “Playing at the top level he’s been nothing but excellent for us, it’s natural that he’s going to get his praises and accolades.

“We’re there to support him and keep him on path, there’s still a job to do. Even though he’s getting the right sort of noise and exposure, he still knows his commitments to the team and he’s professional enough to execute that.

“Liam has been good, he’s improved massively in terms of game understanding for the team. He has his traits – in front of goal he’s deadly, he’s a strong lad and he’s robust.

“He’s been fantastic for us, he steps up to the challenge. I don’t think there’s been a game this season where he’s not been willing to give his best foot forward and ultimately that’s what it’s about.”

The English forward is showing he's capable of scoring in the Premier League for a side who have been poor since the start of the season. He would be a great asset for any side and could become one of the brightest young talents in Europe if he lands at the right side. Tuanzebe praised him once more on how he has adapted to the Premier League, which can often distrupt a player's learning curve.

“You could say we’re an inexperienced team in the Premier League, what we need is everybody being professional and wanting to execute their job to the best of their ability. Liam has shown that time and time again.

“I’ve always said that if you give someone enough chances to play in the Premier League, eventually they’ll adapt and it’s just about how quickly they can adapt,” the defender said.

“Liam being a strong lad coming from Manchester City’s academy, there’s no doubt he’s good enough. He’s been around the best and he’s shown time and time again that he’s good enough to play in this league. He’s been a credit to himself.”