Liam delap set to snub Man United as preferred destination revealed

Alex Roberts
Ipswich striker Liam Delap is reportedly set to reject a move to Man United in favour of a different Premier League club.

According to the Daily Star, the 22-year-old is prioritizing a move to a club playing in Europe next season, with Chelsea or Arsenal said to be his preferred destination.

It’s understood Man United have been in contact with Delap’s representatives regarding a potential move but the striker is ‘having doubts’ about a move to Old Trafford.

Delap has a £30 million release clause in the contract that will become active if/when Ipswich are relegated.

Mathematically, Ipswich could still avoid relegation but currently sit down in 18th, 14 points off West Ham in 17th.

