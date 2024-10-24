Tribal Football
Tsimikas insists Liverpool not thinking about title race

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas insists it is too early to make predictions for the title race. 

The Reds are top of the table in England after an impressive start to life under new boss Arne Slot. 

However, Tsimikas acknowledges that his team still have a lot to do, even if they beat Arsenal on Sunday. 

On the title race, he stated: “I think we are too early to say that. We will go to Arsenal to play our football, to win the game, that’s our target and we just watch every game. 

“Game by game we have to win to take the three points and to play good football. That’s important for the team right now.  

“It’s too early to speak about (title challenges). We set our goals from the start of the season, we want to go for everything.” 

