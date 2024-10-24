Liverpool boss Slot explains early Salah change in victory at RB Leipzig

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has spoken about taking off Mohamed Salah last night.

The Egyptian attacker was hauled off against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, a game the Reds won 1-0.

Salah had already contributed an assist to Darwin Nunez for what turned out to be the winning goal.

Asked if their Premier League game on Sunday against Arsenal was on his mind, Slot stated: “Also it’s a tough fixture list that we have so, I said before the game about Curtis Jones that he hasn’t played 90 minutes yet, he only played two times 75 or 85 minutes, he is not used to playing two games so fast in a row.

“We have some injuries now so I have to take good care of the players that have played a lot and Mo is one of them and on Sunday a big game is coming up again.

“So, I need to use as many players as I can use for these next tough weeks and these tough months that are coming up, so that they are all prepared to play.”