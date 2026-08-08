Troy Parrott casts doubt over Premier League return

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott has hinted his preference to stay in continental Europe over a Premier League return this summer.

Parrott has confirmed his expectation is to move on from AZ Alkmaar this month after two superb seasons at the Dutch side.

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The Dubliner has turned his career around at club and international level across the last 18 months after opting to permanently leave Spurs in 2024 following a loan spell at Excelsior.

On the back of scoring 17 goals at Excelsior, Parrott was targeted by several of their Eredivisie rivals, before accepting AZ's offer in an €8M move.

Parrott has steadily improved with 20 goals in 2024/25 and 31 in 2025/26 and AZ will demand around €25M for their talisman.

West Ham United were rumoured to be the frontrunners for a deal, alongside Premier League pair Fulham and Everton, but the 24-year-old is confident he can show his best away from English football.

"Before I went to the Netherlands, I was completely focused on England, I dreamed of the Premier League.

"But once in the Netherlands, I discovered the football world is a lot bigger than England. Nothing is official yet, so I don't think it's proper to say where potential interest is coming from."

Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund are also tracking him with both sides able to offer the ex-Spurs attacker UEFA Champions League football for the first time in his career.