Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Troy Parrott casts doubt over Premier League return

AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott.
AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott.Profimedia

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott has hinted his preference to stay in continental Europe over a Premier League return this summer.

Parrott has confirmed his expectation is to move on from AZ Alkmaar this month after two superb seasons at the Dutch side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dubliner has turned his career around at club and international level across the last 18 months after opting to permanently leave Spurs in 2024 following a loan spell at Excelsior.

On the back of scoring 17 goals at Excelsior, Parrott was targeted by several of their Eredivisie rivals, before accepting AZ's offer in an €8M move.

Parrott has steadily improved with 20 goals in 2024/25 and 31 in 2025/26 and AZ will demand around €25M for their talisman.

West Ham United were rumoured to be the frontrunners for a deal, alongside Premier League pair Fulham and Everton, but the 24-year-old is confident he can show his best away from English football.

"Before I went to the Netherlands, I was completely focused on England, I dreamed of the Premier League.

"But once in the Netherlands, I discovered the football world is a lot bigger than England. Nothing is official yet, so I don't think it's proper to say where potential interest is coming from."

Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund are also tracking him with both sides able to offer the ex-Spurs attacker UEFA Champions League football for the first time in his career.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTroy ParrottAZ AlkmaarTottenhamFootball transfers

Related Articles

Liverpool change Djed Spence transfer plan amid injury crisis

Tottenham in race against time to back De Zerbi ahead of season opener

Newcastle plotting move for ex-Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg