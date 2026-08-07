Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Newcastle plotting move for ex-Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg

Newcastle plotting move for ex-Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg
Newcastle plotting move for ex-Tottenham midfielder HojbjergKent Rasmussen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing former Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It’s been a tricky summer transfer window for Newcastle so far, with Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and now Bruno Guimaraes leaving.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Sky Sports, in a bid to add more experience to their squad, Newcastle are exploring a move for Hojbjerg, 31.

It’s understood that Marseille value him at £15 million, one year after signing him for a reported £17 million from Tottenham.

Hojbjerg initially joined the French side on loan in the summer of 2024 and has gone on to make 75 appearances across all competitions for them.

Mentions
Pierre-Emile HojbjergNewcastle UtdTottenhamPremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers