Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing former Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It’s been a tricky summer transfer window for Newcastle so far, with Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and now Bruno Guimaraes leaving.

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According to Sky Sports, in a bid to add more experience to their squad, Newcastle are exploring a move for Hojbjerg, 31.

It’s understood that Marseille value him at £15 million, one year after signing him for a reported £17 million from Tottenham.

Hojbjerg initially joined the French side on loan in the summer of 2024 and has gone on to make 75 appearances across all competitions for them.