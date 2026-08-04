Tottenham eye Troy Parrott cash boost after two Champions League offers

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is expected to leave AZ Alkmaar this summer after two eye-catching seasons at the Dutch side.

Parrot has turned his career around at club and international level in the last 18 months after opting to permanently leave Spurs in 2024 following a loan spell at Excelsior.

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On the back of scoring 17 goals at Excelsior, Parrott was targeted by several of their Eredivisie rivals, before eventually accepting AZ's offer in an €8M move.

Parrott has steadily improved with 20 goals in 2024/25 and 31 in 2025/26 with a move away almost certain - as AZ aim to bring in around €25M for their star man.

West Ham United are reportedly tracking him, but at this point of his career he wants to play top level football, and Fulham looks his most likely destination - if a Premier League return is considered.

The Dubliner looks more open to staying on the continent with PSV Eindhoven and Real Betis both able to offer him a shot at the UEFA Champions League.

If either side match AZ's valuation, that will also boost Spurs, who still hold a 20% clause on the 24-year-old.