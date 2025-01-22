Trossard backing Arsenal to make January signings: As for myself...?

Leandro Trossard insists he wants to stay with Arsenal.

The Belgium attacker is set to be offered a new contract next month amid talk of fresh January interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb, Trossard said: "You never know where football will lead, but I'm really happy here and I still want to win something here.

"I think we have a great team with a manager who pushes every day to achieve every single goal. We have to evaluate each single season."

Trossard also back Gunners management to add to the squad this month.

"Yes, I think so. There is less time (compared to the summer window) and everyone knows that it is the most difficult time to sign players because the teams where they play are experiencing different situations. It is not easy for players to arrive at new clubs but there is not much I can say."