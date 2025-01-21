Brighton's Ferguson a target for Arsenal who seek a striker this winter

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Brighton outcast Evan Ferguson is a potential loan target for Arsenal this month.

The Gunners are tempted by the idea of bringing the Irish international to save their season.

Arsenal are lacking attackers, with Bukayo Saka out for months and Gabriel Jesus likely out for the season.

Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler appeared to suggest that Ferguson may well get a loan move.

He is not playing at Brighton but would get more chances at Arsenal due to lack of competition in the front positions.

GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs states that Arsenal will make a move if they cannot land their other targets.

The club has been linked to the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic in recent mont

