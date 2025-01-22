Forest launching bid for Wolves striker Cunha

Nottingham Forest have placed Wolves striker Matheus Cunha on their list for the winter.

The City Ground club are ready to make a move for the Portuguese attacker this month.

Cunha has burned a few bridges at Wolves recently, but is still a player the club admires greatly.

Per The Mail, the 25-year-old is being courted by a number of top flight English teams.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all linked.

Wolves would much prefer to do any deal in the summer, rather than in the winter.