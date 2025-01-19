Iraola happy for Bournemouth fans after victory at Newcastle

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was delighted for the fans after their win at Newcastle.

The Cherries won 4-1 at St James' Park on Saturday.

Iraola said: “We talked even before the game with the players because to spend all the night travelling on the coach to be here, most of the ones that have come, they were also there against Chelsea in Stamford Bridge.

“So, for sure it has been busy for us. But for them for sure has been very busy also this week.

“And I'm happy that we could celebrate at the end with them.

“I think they could enjoy the game. I think the players, we cannot ask much more for the players and I'm sure they've appreciated the job they've done.”