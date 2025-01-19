Kluivert talks up Bournemouth Champions League chances

Tribal Football
Justin Kluivert insists Bournemouth are capable of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Holland attacker hit a hat-trick in yesterday's 4-1 win at Newcastle, leaving Bournemouth just a point outside the top four.

Kluivert later said: "We have a team of a lot of ambitious players. We want to go out and play in Europe, and that's what we're showing right now. 

"Why not dream big - it's not to say where we end up. 

"The Champions League would undoubtedly be difficult, but who knows?"

