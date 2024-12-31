Spurs, Newcastle eyeing Man City attacker Grealish

Tottenham and Newcastle are said to be assessing the situation around Jack Grealish.

The winger has found life very difficult at the Premier League club this season.

Grealish has not scored for the club in the Premier League in 2024, while he started only one of their last five games.

Per The Mail, both Spurs and the Magpies are keen on Grealish if he is put up for sale.

Whether Manchester City are ready to cut their losses on the 29-year-old already is not yet clear.

Grealish was brought to the club from Aston Villa for a mega £100 million back in 2021.