Charlotte No2 Fuchs coy over plans for Newcastle attacker Almiron

Newcastle United may be able to count on clubs in the United States signing a want away first teamer.

The Magpies are hoping to take advantage of MLS interest in Paraguay international Miguel Almiron,

Charlotte FC assistant manager and former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs has talked about Almiron to Sky Sports.

He stated: “He’s a great player but I don’t really want to talk about him as he hasn’t signed yet.

“There’s always a lot of names being associated with Charlotte FC and all I know is that once it is signed, Almiron will be a great addition to our club and I would really look forward to him joining us and playing for us.

“We are very ambitious, coming up into our fourth year and it has been a steady progression within the club, within the MLS and we are really looking forward to getting going again. We are coming back on January 12th, going into pre season, and it is going to be a great season ahead.”