Liverpool see Newcastle's Isak as the perfect Nunez replacement in huge transfer move

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is being seen as a potential transfer target for Liverpool.

The Reds will be in the market for a new striker when the summer transfer window opens.

With Darwin Nunez’s future in doubt, and Mohamed Salah possibly leaving, the Reds will turn to Isak for additional firepower.

Per The Telegraph, they see Isak as being capable of playing in a rotating front three.

However, Newcastle are in no mind to let the Swedish striker go without a fight.

The Magpies are set to demand a mega fee if they are to part with the marksman.

Newcastle will only sell Isak if a club matches their £150M price tag, which may be beyond Liverpool.