Trialist Wood features for Bournemouth U18 in victory over Ipswich
Needham Market youngster Charlie Wood is trialling with Bournemouth.

The 16 year-old striker is interesting several Premier League clubs, including also Ipswich Town, says TWTD.

Wood has made his debut for Needham Market this season in the Vanarama National League North.

The youngster is now testing with the Cherries and played for the U18s against Ipswich over the weekend.

Bournemouth U18s won 6-0 on the day.

