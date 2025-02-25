Real Madrid "love very much" Bournemouth defender Huijsen

Real Madrid are intensifying their interest in Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The youngster is in his first season at Bournemouth and his form has brought him to the attention of Europe's biggest clubs.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, while speaking on El Chiringuito, said on Monday night: "It is obvious that Real Madrid needs central defenders. One they really liked was (Aymeric) Laporte, but it was not possible because the cost was very beastly.

"The Saudis paid €30m and pay him €20m net, but there is a younger alternative, with more speed and who is succeeding in the lower teams and Luis de la Fuente will take him to the World Cup. He is loved by Real Madrid very much.

"He is a Dutch Hispanic player and his name is Huijsen.

"He measures 1.97, he was born in the Netherlands to Dutch parents, but who has lived his entire life in Marbella. In the U21s he went on to play with Spain. He is one of the great promises of Spanish football."