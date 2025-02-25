Man City and Liverpool to fight for Bournemouth defender Huijsen this summer

Liverpool will reportedly face competition from Manchester City for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

Give Me Sport claims City have now entered the race to sign the highly-rated centre-back this summer.

Huijsen is said to be “open” to leaving the Vitality Stadium if the right opportunity arises.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the 19-year-old in recent weeks as they look to bolster their defence.

Chelsea are also believed to be monitoring Huijsen, who joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer in a deal worth up to £15million.