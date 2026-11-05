Valverde: I'm learning right-back role from Trent and Dumfries

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Real Madrd captain Federico Valverde.
Real Madrd captain Federico Valverde.Profimedia

Captain Fede Valverde was the hero again as Real Madrid sealed a sensational 3-2 UEFA Champions League win at AEK Athens.

Jude Bellingham's goal dragged Real Madrid level at 1-1 before half-time, but Jose Mourinho's charges fell behind again after the restart, and it took a wonder goal from Valverde to seal the victory late on.

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Real Madrid have now won all four Champions League games so far in 2026/27, and they sit second in the overall rankings, with 12 points on the board alongside table toppers PSG.

Valverde was rested from the start by Mourinho, as he manages his recovery from a minor injury, but the inspirational Uruguayan was needed in Athens.

He played in a more familiar midfield role in the closing stages, which put him in a position to bullet home, but Mourinho is ready to keep him at right-back moving forward.

Denzel Dumfries will be relegated to back up, despite starting in Greece, with Trent Alexander-Arnold now third choice - amid rumours he could leave the club in 2027.

"I work hard to be the best midfielder and the best right back. There's no difference for me," Valverde stated at full-time.

"I try to learn from Trent and Dumfries, as they’re a reference for me for the position."

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Federico ValverdeDenzel DumfriesTrent Alexander-ArnoldReal Madrid

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