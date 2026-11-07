Liverpool and Manchester United target AC Milan defender Koni De Winter in January deal

As reports link both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw with moves away from United and Liverpool seek replacements for Virgil van Dijk, Koni De Winter has emerged as a name both clubs are interested in.
The 1.91m tall 24 year old is a versatile Belgian defender who developed at Juventus before establishing himself in Serie A with Genoa.
He can play centrally or at right-back, making him an attractive option for clubs looking for defensive flexibility.
Liverpool have found success with Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on loan, with the Uruguayan featuring at both centre-back and right-back under Andoni Iraola.
De Winter has made 10 Serie A appearances, starting all 10 for former United boss RubenAmorim this season, a manager who may be reluctant to sell to his old club after leaving on bad terms.
Interestingly, the defender has reportedly turned down a Belgium call-up for November's Nations League fixtures against Turkey and Italy due to a lack of game time.
After mixed performances in the Serie A, Belgium boss Mark van Bommel put faith in the young defender who wants a bigger role in the national side.
Milan teammate Diego Moreira has been called up by Belgium over De Winter, who could be in for a January move as both Liverpool and United plan for the future.