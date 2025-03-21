Trent Alexander-Arnold edges closer to Real Madrid as Liverpool contract talks end

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly turned down the club's latest contract offer as a summer move to Real Madrid edges closer.

Per Caught Offside, the 26-year-old is leaning towards leaving his boyhood club as a free agent in the summer after turning down Liverpool’s latest offer.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s understood that Arne Slot stepped in to try and convince the right-back to commit his future to the Premier League leaders but was unable to do so.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in Alexander-Arnold, and are confident they will be able to convince him to join up with England teammate Jude Bellingham.

Fellow key players Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also out of contract at the end of the season, with little indication either will sign a new deal.