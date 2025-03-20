Real Madrid rival PSG for Liverpool defender Konate

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Real already hold a serious interest in Reds fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And El Chiringuito's Edu Aguirre is reporting Liverpool teammate Konate is also on Real Madrid's radar.

Konate's current deal is inside it's final 18 months and he has put off new contract talks until the end of the season.

Along with Real Madrid, PSG are also interested in the France international.

