Alexander-Arnold upbeat on early Liverpool playing return
Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold is hopeful of a playing return next month.
The England international is recovering from an ankle injury suffered against PSG in the Champions League last week.
There had been concerns Alexander-Arnold's season was over.
However, the Daily Mail says Liverpool management believe his recovery will be a "matter of weeks, rather than months".
The fullback is hopeful he will be back in action before the end of April.