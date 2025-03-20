Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United put Kobbie Mainoo up for sale ahead of summer rebuild
Obi Mikel claims signing Osimhen from Napoli would be "easy to get done" for Chelsea
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub
Rasmus Hojlund hits out at Man United over Erik ten Hag sacking

Alexander-Arnold upbeat on early Liverpool playing return

Paul Vegas
Alexander-Arnold upbeat on early Liverpool playing return
Alexander-Arnold upbeat on early Liverpool playing returnAction Plus
Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold is hopeful of a playing return next month.

The England international is recovering from an ankle injury suffered against PSG in the Champions League last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There had been concerns Alexander-Arnold's season was over.

However, the Daily Mail says Liverpool management believe his recovery will be a "matter of weeks, rather than months".

The fullback is hopeful he will be back in action before the end of April.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold TrentLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot makes personal request for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong
Fowler sends plea to Liverpool fans over Alexander-Arnold plans
Fowler: Liverpool have been poor with contracts for top trio