Transfer exclusive: Why Tottenham now desperate to clinch Eze signing

Tottenham Hotspur fans are waiting for the first major signing of the Thomas Frank era - but so far, the signals have not been promising.

Frank’s most consistent and appealing players at former club Brentford were Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard. Both were on Tottenham’s radar when he took over, yet Mbeumo is heading to Manchester United and Norgaard is on his way to Arsenal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eberechi Eze is the most exciting potential signing in sight at the moment (read our analysis on how he would fit in with Spurs)... But there is growing concern that Arsenal pose a genuine threat to that deal, too.

As such, Spurs need to move faster.

A number of players slipped away

The club seem calm about the situation but, for supporters, it evokes a familiar feeling that they are still not showing enough ambition - even after ending their trophy drought with the Europa League.

Other players of interest have slipped away already. Exciting attacker Rooney Bardghji opted for Barcelona, while Rayan Cherki was tempted initially but waited for a better offer and joined Manchester City.

In midfield, Angel Gomes turned away and signed for Marseille, while Johnny Cardoso was lined up but is joining Atletico Madrid. Victor Froholdt, a Danish midfielder at FC Copenhagen, has been linked too, but Eintracht Frankfurt are now closing in.

Officially, Spurs will suggest there was only tentative interest in Brentford pair Mbeumo and Norgaard - but considering they are actively in the market for a wide attacker and a holding midfielder, missing out on both is hard to ignore.

Sources close to Spurs privately acknowledge that the early optics are far from ideal, but there is still a belief that Tottenham will do serious business.

Now, attention centres on Eze, the clearest shot of a headline signing. And it is time to make firm contact or risk missing out on another one.

Spurs explored other attacking options, including Mbeumo and Bournemouth’s £65 million-rated Antoine Semenyo, yet Eze is considered the most cost-effective of the three.

What is Eze's situation?

The Crystal Palace star has a release clause in his contract set at £60 million, which can be paid in three instalments of £20 million, with an additional £8 million in bonuses. We understand the clause is active and that the player is ready to listen to offers.

Eze’s blend of flair, power and end product makes him one of the most attractive players in this summer’s market. There have been suggestions he would be open to a move to Spurs, but the club must make firm contact because he is interested in the potential of a switch to Arsenal.

Eberechi Eze's statistics from the past season. Opta by StatsPerform

The Gunners have him in mind as a top alternate to Rodrygo (read about their pursuit here), while it is understood Newcastle, Man City and Chelsea have also been tracking Eze.

Spurs are about to discover what their chances are of signing him, but interestingly, they have continued to look at others in case they miss out.

Sources confirm that Mohammed Kudus is of interest as he seeks a move away from West Ham United. Additionally, Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig is one of the players on offer to them, while Brighton pair Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro have been mentioned as attacking players of interest.

Tottenham did announce a signing this week: Japanese defender Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale in a £5 million deal. It is a step in the right direction, but not the kind of signing that raises expectations to where they need to be.

Someone like Eze - or even Kudus or Simons - would be the poster boy of a new era under Frank. The question is whether Spurs get it done or miss out again.