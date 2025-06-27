Tribal Football
Arsenal chief Berta moves to trump Spurs to Eze deal

Paul Vegas
Arsenal chief Berta moves to trump Spurs to Eze deal
Arsenal have made contact with agents for Crystal Palace star Ebere Eze.

Eze is said to be ready to leave Palace this summer and is a top target for Tottenham.

However, The Sun says Arsenal technical chief Andrea Berta is now in talks with the player's camp about a move to London Colney.

Eze can leave for the £68m buyout clause in his contract this summer, so taking Palace out of the equation.

And it's suggested Eze would choose Arsenal over Tottenham if given a straight choice.

