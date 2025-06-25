Transfer exclusive: How Arsenal can clinch deal for Real Madrid ace Rodrygo

Arsenal are playing a waiting game with Rodrygo but believe they have the financial muscle to strike if Real Madrid decide to cash in on the Brazilian star.

It is now over one month since Rodrygo was flagged internally as a genuine transfer target, and the fact Arsenal remain in the conversation shows how far the club is progressing. They may not have landed the biggest prizes yet under Mikel Arteta, but their rise in European standing is clear - and this is the type of move they now believe they can make.

Last summer’s £105 million move for Declan Rice was not a one-off. Arsenal’s strategy is to pay premium prices for players they believe offer something unique. And that same logic applies to Rodrygo.

When sporting director Andrea Berta began exploring whether a deal could be done, the initial question inside the club was simple: can we really pull this off?

The answer is yes. If Madrid become open to it, anyway.

Arsenal’s early fear was that Madrid would demand close to £100 million but it appears Rodrygo could be available for under £80 million. Sources believe that would fall within Arsenal’s financial reach, provided the structure of the deal is right.

Arsenal admire Rodrygo for his obvious technical brilliance but also like his big-game experience and game-defining ability.

Limited room for Rodrygo

Real Madrid are weighing up their own options and the growing sense is that this might be the moment to sell. Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler and Endrick will all be part of the first-team setup next season. There is limited room for Rodrygo, and Xabi Alonso has made it known he wants another midfielder, so a major sale would help fund that addition.

Rodrygo's attacking carries in LaLiga Opta by Stats Perform

At the Club World Cup, alarm bells rang when Rodrygo didn’t play a single minute against Pachuca. The next match on Thursday should be closely watched. If he is overlooked again, talk of a departure will gather pace.

Arsenal are having to keep an eye on other options too, but are convinced that a top-level left-sided attacker will become crucial to how they kick on. While Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are valued squad members, Arsenal want someone elite to stretch defences and take the heat off Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank.

They are still in the market for a striker too, with decisions pending on Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres — either would come at a significant cost.

But if Rodrygo’s fee lands in the £70-80 million bracket, the club view it as good value when compared to current Premier League market levels. Recent valuations of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Florian Wirtz support that line of thinking.

Top wage bracket

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem. Arsenal’s wage structure has shifted upwards, with Gabriel recently tied down on improved terms and new deals for Saka and William Saliba set to top £300,000 a week. Rodrygo would fall into that top bracket.

Timing remains a key variable though. There’s no fixed moment for this deal to break open - so can Arsenal wait?

While the Gunners hope for clarity after Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign ends, there is potential that this could drift into pre-season and beyond.

If Arsenal wait, then still miss out entirely anyway, they will have to react to what is left in the market.

Berta is believed to have other options up his sleeve in case he has to give up on the Rodrygo dream, but there does seem a firm belief inside the club that he is worth the wait.