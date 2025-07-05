Bayern Munich chief Dreesen: Barcelona were talking to Athletic for Nico

Bayern Munich chief exec Jan-Christian Dreesen has congratulated Athletic Bilbao for securing Nico Williams to a new deal.

Nico, who was a summer target for Bayern and Barcelona, committed to a new contract to 2035 with Athletic on Friday.

Asked about the news, Dreesen stated: "I've taken note of the extension.

"A ten-year contract is quite a statement. We mustn't forget that Nico Williams is Basque and that Bilbao exclusively uses Basque players. The player was no longer in our conversations.

"He only spoke with Barcelona. So it's more a matter for Barcelona than for us."

Nico's new deal also includes a rise in his buyout clause from €58m to €100m.