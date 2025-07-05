Tribal Football
IN DETAIL: Nico's new contract with Athletic Bilbao

The buyout clause in Nico Williams' new contract at Athletic Bilbao will come into effect next year.

Williams signed a new deal with Athletic this week to 2035, extending the original deal which was to run to 2027.

The new arrangement includes a buyout clause of €100m - which comes into effect at the turn of the year in 2026.

Williams' salary also jumps to €10m plus bonuses, which involves Spain appearances and trophies won.

The winger's new deal has stunned many - including a section of the Athletic support - after a mural was defaced three times since the end of the season amid talk of him quitting the club for Barcelona.

