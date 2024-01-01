Townsend still in limbo over Antalyaspor confusion

Andros Townsend has again admitted he is unsure if he has a playing contract.
The former Luton winger signed for Turkey's Antalyaspor, but there is confusion whether the deal is legitimate due to a transfer ban.
Townsend was doing commentary with ITV when he explained: “I believe so (I’m contracted to Antalyaspor). I believe so (I signed a contract).
“Anything other than that I’ve no clue. Bit of both (training and on the beach).
“It’s a crazy scenario. The club’s got a transfer embargo, so they can’t announce or register me.
“I’m not even sure if I’m contracted but here we are.”