Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho
PSG midfielder Ugarte waiting to fly to England to close Man Utd move
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Jackson blasts Chelsea hero: Shut your mouth, don't talk s***!

Ipswich target Luton winger after injury woe

Ipswich target Luton winger after injury woe
Ipswich target Luton winger after injury woe
Ipswich target Luton winger after injury woeAction Plus
Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene is a target for newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town.

Ogbene went down with Luton last season, but may get a chance to play top flight football again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per the BBC, the Tractor Boys want to sign a forward despite a summer spend of £100 million.

Kieran McKenna’s team have lost winger Wes Burns, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool a week ago.

Ogbene joined Luton from Rotherham last summer, netting five goals in 39 games in all competitions.

While he was not prolific, he was the second fastest top-flight player last season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOgbene ChiedozieTrippier KieranBurns WesLutonIpswichLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle want Liverpool's longest serving player after Palace bid rejected
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Liverpool boss Slot gives X-rated assessment of Gravenberch as No6