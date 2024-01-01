Ipswich target Luton winger after injury woe

Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene is a target for newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town.

Ogbene went down with Luton last season, but may get a chance to play top flight football again.

Per the BBC, the Tractor Boys want to sign a forward despite a summer spend of £100 million.

Kieran McKenna’s team have lost winger Wes Burns, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool a week ago.

Ogbene joined Luton from Rotherham last summer, netting five goals in 39 games in all competitions.

While he was not prolific, he was the second fastest top-flight player last season.