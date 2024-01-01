Tribal Football
Arsenal still seeking compensation for youth players

Arsenal are still in negotiations regarding compensation for youth players that left the club.

The Gunners lost the likes of Reuell Walters and Amario Cozier-Duberry to other English sides.

Walters joined Luton for first team football and Cozier-Duberry is now a Brighton player.

Per football.london, there are still negotiations going on about final compensation for the players.

Arsenal are entitled to a set sum and will be able to take those teams to arbitration if the matter is not resolved amicably.

There will also be talks with Manchester United when they sign ex-Gunners youngster Chido Obi-Martin.

