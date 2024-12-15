Tottenham youngster Gray happy to grab centre-back chance

Tottenham youngster Archie Gray says he's happy playing at centre-half.

The teen, usually an attacking midfielder, has stepped up as Spurs have battled with centre-back injuries.

"I'm confident in my ability, I'll always back myself," said Gray ahead of today's clash with Southampton.

"It's a different challenge, a different position.

"It has differences. As a full-back you're at the touchline and in midfield you've always got a man behind you. Here you can see the whole pitch. I'm just grateful for every minute I play and wherever the manager wants me to play, I'm happy to play it."

