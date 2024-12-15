Tribal Football
Fiorentina express interest in Tottenham defender Dragusin
Fiorentina have expressed interest in Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin.

TMW says the Viola have asked Spurs about Dragusin's availability ahead of the January market.

The defender is struggling for minutes this season, though agent Florin Manea has insisted he remains committed to Spurs.

"He wants to do well with Tottenham. I learned it from the Italian newspapers, honestly I know nothing about it," he said last week amid rumours of interest from Juventus

"With Juventus, as far as I'm concerned, there have been no contacts. The final word will be up to the club he belongs to, as always in these cases, but the boy is happy here at Tottenham."

 

