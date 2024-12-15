Chelsea boss Maresca: Why I believe Nico is a winner

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has highlighted the attitude of Nicolas Jackson this season.

Maresca is delighted with the actions he is seeing from the striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reflecting on last week's 4-3 win at Tottenham, Maresca admits Jackson was unhappy with him over his substitution call late in the game.

The manager recalled, "When we scored and made it to 2-2, everyone went to Cole Palmer to cheer. But only one player went to the ball to take it up to the middle. It was Nico.

"It shows he's a winner. Players cheer while one takes the ball up to the middle. It shows what type he is.

"He was angry and disappointed because he didn't score."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play