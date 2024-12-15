Agent of Botafogo goalkeeper Victor encourages Premier League interest

Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor is being linked with Manchester United and Tottenham.

Both Premier League giants are expected to shake-up their keeper stocks in 2025 and Victor is under consideration.

Advertisement Advertisement

The player's agent, Pedro Gutierrez, told Football Insider: "I've had a lot of phone calls from clubs in Europe asking about John and it's no surprise after what he's achieved with Botafogo.

"There has been interest from clubs in England, Germany, Portugal and elsewhere, but John would prefer to play in the best league in the world - the Premier League."

Compatriots Alisson Becker and Ederson have impressed at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

"John would like the opportunity to emulate those two and become the latest Brazilian goalkeeper to showcase his talents in the Premier League," Gutierrez added.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play