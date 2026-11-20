Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has received a timely injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Ipswich Town.

Lucas Bergvall, Savio and Destiny Udogie are available for selection, while James Maddison has also returned to contention.

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Bergvall has been sidelined with a knee injury since October's draw against Manchester United, while Savio suffered a muscle problem in training.

However, Tosin Adarabioyo remains unavailable despite making progress in his recovery, with De Zerbi unwilling to risk the defender prematurely.

Mathys Tel is also ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury against Leeds, with the French forward expected to remain sidelined for another two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Mudryk is not yet ready to return, while Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons remain longer-term absentees.