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Tottenham prepare January striker exit after 'failed Bundesliga loan'

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi.Profimedia

Tottenham could cut Mikey Moore’s loan to Cologne short in January with the teenager struggling for prominence with the Bundesliga side.

Reports from TEAMtalk claim Spurs and Cologne have agreed to end Moore’s stint in Germany, which would allow the 19-year-old winger to move elsewhere for the second half of the season.

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Moore joined Cologne in the summer on a deal until the end of the 2026/27 campaign, but he's found match action and form hard to come by in Germany.

Cologne are not looking to turn the loan into a permanent deal next summer, with both parties understood to be willing to part ways when the winter window opens, and Moore could rejoin Rangers.

He scored seven goals on loan in Glasgow last season, and with no current place in Roberto De Zerbi's plans, a move back to Scotland would be tempting for the England U20 international.

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