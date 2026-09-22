Tottenham to sack De Zerbi? Board reportedly looking for replacement after nightmare start

Tottenham could sack Roberto De Zerbi after a dire start to the campaign as the board weigh up their options.

Tottenham’s defeat to Villa made it their worst start to a Premier League season, beating their previous low after five games of two points and a -3 goal difference in 2008/09.

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The club are dead bottom of the table, with just 2 goals scored in 5 games and with a –6 goal difference as fans scratch their heads, wondering how it could have gone so wrong.

Spurs had gone through their first four league matches without scoring and have now lost 22 home league games since the start of 2024/25, almost as many as their 23 home defeats across the previous four seasons combined.

Now, reports state that the board are looking at replacements for De Zerbi who simply cannot survive if the club’s form does not improve after the international break.

After spending over £300m on a squad overhaul in the summer, Tottenham somehow look worse than they did last season as they continue to collapse at the back and keep up their toothless attack.

The problem for Tottenham is that De Zerbi is contracted for five years and if they do sack the Italian, it could cost a huge amount which, after spending big in the summer, could be a huge detterant for the side.

Tottenham remain one of just three sides yet to taste victory this term alongside Bournemouth and Fulham. After the break they face Manchester United in what could be a make or break game for De Zerbi as the pressure crushes him after a spell of unbelievably bad form.