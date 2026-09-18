Who's Missing: Chelsea's Joao Pedro doubtful, Foden suspended for Man City

Gameweek 5 of the Premier League season is here, and these are the players who will miss it through injury or suspension.

Manchester City star Phil Foden will be suspended for his side's clash with Sunderland after picking up a red card.

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Elsewhere, Joao Pedro is a doubt for Chelsea's clash against Brentford, after the striker pulled out of international duty for Brazil.

Manager Xabi Alonso said that no one was ruled out as long as they trained ahead of the match - but the striker was not involved in the Blues' final session.

Coventry - still chasing their first win - will be without summer signings Taiwo Awoniyi (suspended) and Aurele Amenda (calf injury) when they visit Nottingham Forest.

Read on for full details of who's missing for the next round of Premier League fixtures:

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Brentford: Nathan Collins (injury), Josh Dasilva (injury), Kaye Furo (surgery), Mathias Jensen (muscle injury), Sepp van den Berg (injury)

Chelsea: Joao Pedro (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Moises Caicedo (injury), Emmanuel Emegha (injury), Jordan Henderson (wrist injury), Marco Palestra (injury)

Chelsea have got the better of Brentford of late, unbeaten in the last five Premier League matches between the two clubs. A win for Brentford would be their first against Chelsea in the league since October 2023. The Blues, during that period, have outscored the Bees with eight goals for and five against.

Chelsea are still without long-term absentees Jordan Henderson and Moises Caicedo, while Joao Pedro is a major doubt after withdrawing from Brazil duty. Brentford remain without captain Nathan Collins and his defensive partner Sepp van den Berg.

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Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski (knee injury), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle injury), Wilson Odobert (knee injury), Richarlison (not registered), Xavi Simons (knee injury)

Aston Villa: Leon Goretzka (knee injury), Ian Maatsen (ankle injury), Brian Madjo (ankle injury), Amadou Onana (knee injury), Pau Torres (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Marco Bizot (back injury), Matty Cash (injury), Joao Gomes (calf injury)

Hosts Tottenham Hotspur sit in 17th place on two points through four matches. Spurs played out a 0-0 draw in their last Premier League match at home against Everton, extending their winless start to the season to four. Aston Villa's last league match saw them beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, extending their winless start to the season to four, leaving them in 19th place on one point.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi revealed he still doesn't know when Dejan Kulusevski could return from his long-term knee injury. Aston Villa summer signing Leon Goretzka recently announced he will be out until after the international break.

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Brighton: Femi Azeez (abdominal strain), Evan Ferguson (ankle injury), Jack Hinshelwood (injury), Yankuba Minteh (injury), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring injury), Michael Svoboda (injury), Stefanos Tzimas (knee injury), Mats Wieffer (knee injury), Zadok Yohanna (lacking match fitness)

Arsenal: William Saliba (back injury)

DOUBTFUL

Jaouen Hadjam (injury), Cristhian Mosquera (muscle injury), Ben White (groin injury)

In their two previous Premier League contests at AMEX Stadium this season, Brighton have one win and one draw. Arsenal were victorious in both of their previous league matches on the road this season. The Gunners are looking to add to a four-match away winning streak. The last time they failed to win a Premier League away game was April 19th against Manchester City.

Brighton's Jaouen Hadjam is a slight doubt after going off injured in their EFL Cup win over Manchester United, while Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the final match before the international break.

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Everton: Christian Norgaard (injury)

Ipswich: Jack Taylor (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Harrison Armstrong (injury), Merlin Rohl (injury), Azor Matusiwa (muscle injury)

Everton are one of seven teams still yet to lose a game in the Premier League this season, while Ipswich are level on points with them after winning two and losing two of their four fixtures so far.

Neither club has too many injury issues to worry about, although highly-rated duo Merlin Rohl and Harrison Armstrong are doubts for the Toffees.

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Newcastle: Dan Burn (ankle injury), Anthony Elanga (injury), Joelinton (thigh injury), William Osula (injury)

Hull: Ilyas Ansah (back injury), Jack Butland (arm injury), Darko Gyabi (injury), Charlie Hughes (groin injury), Eliot Matazo (knee injury), Nobel Mendy (injury), Hidemasa Morita (calf injury)

DOUBTFUL

Nico Gonzalez (head injury), Ewen Jaouen (ankle injury), Jacob Ramsey (injury), Paddy McNair (foot injury)

Newcastle have got the better of Hull of late, unbeaten in the last three Premier League matches between the two teams. A win for Hull would be their first against Newcastle in the league since September 2013. The Magpies during that period have outscored the Tigers with nine goals for and three against.

Newcastle will be without Nico Gonzalez after the midfielder went off against Leeds with a head injury, and is in doubt of featuring just five days later against Hull. The Tigers are expected to miss star defender Nobel Mendy, who also picked up a head injury in their draw against Chelsea.

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Nottingham Forest: Nicolo Savona (knee injury)

Coventry: Aurele Amenda (calf injury), Taiwo Awoniyi (red card), Josh Eccles (injury), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (muscle injury), Luke Woolfenden (injury), Haji Wright (Muscle injury)

DOUBTFUL

Jair Cunha (muscle injury), Nikola Milenkovic (muscle injury)

In their two previous Premier League contests at The City Ground this season, Nottingham Forest have one draw and one loss. Forest are in the midst of a four-match Premier League home winless streak dating to May 10th against Newcastle United. Coventry were defeated in both of their previous league contests away from Coventry Building Society Arena this season.

Nottingham Forest's defensive duo of Jair Cunha and Nikola Milenkovic are doubts, while Coventry summer signings Aurele Amenda and Taiwo Awoniyi won't feature.

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Bournemouth: Amine Adli (calf injury), Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot injury)

Liverpool: Conor Bradley (knee injury), Federico Chiesa (back injury), Hugo Ekitike (achilles injury)

DOUBTFUL

Veljko Milosavljevic (injury)

Alexander Isak has been the leading attacking threat for Liverpool, netting on three occasions, including one match-opening goal. He is tied for second among the league's top scorers in 2026/2027. Bournemouth have been led by Marcus Tavernier. He leads the club with three goals, which is tied for the second highest in the competition, two of those having been the critical first of the match.

Bournemouth have no apparent new injury concerns ahead of their reunion with Andoni Iraola, and neither do Liverpool, despite both featuring in midweek matches.

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Leeds: Mateo Joseph (knee injury), Joe Rodon (muscle injury)

Crystal Palace: Axel Disasi (suspended), Dean Henderson (foot injury), Jean Philippe Mateta (hamstring injury), Chadi Riad (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

N/A.

Hosts Leeds United are in third place on eight points after four matches. Leeds won their last Premier League match 4-1 at home against Newcastle United, extending their unbeaten season start to four. Crystal Palace suffered a 3-2 defeat against Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park in their last league match, leaving them in 16th place on three points.

Leeds are still without long-term absentee Joe Rodon. Crystal Palace will be missing Axel Disasi, who was sent off against Ipswich last weekend, as well as the injured Dean Henderson.

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Manchester City: Phil Foden (red card)

Sunderland: Habib Diarra (hamstring injury), Reinildo Mandava (red card), Romaine Mundle (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Jeremy Doku (calf injury)

A 100 per cent winning start to the Premier League season means in-form Manchester City face Sunderland full of confidence and keen to use it as a platform to build on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

There are no fresh injuries for either side after midweek action, although Phil Foden won't feature for Manchester City after receiving a red card in the Manchester derby last weekend.

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Fulham: Tom Cairney (knee injury), Ryan Sessegnon (groin injury)

Manchester United: Carlo Baleba (ankle injury), Matthijs de Ligt (back injury), Amad Diallo (injury), Tom Heaton (injury), Manuel Ugarte (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Luke Shaw (injury)

Manchester United have got the better of Fulham of late, unbeaten in the last four Premier League matches between the two teams. A win for Fulham would be their first against Manchester United in the league since February 2024. During that period, United have outscored the Cottagers with six goals for and three against.

Several Manchester United players remain absent, while Luke Shaw is also a doubt. Fulham will be without captain Tom Cairney, who hasn't featured since the final day of last season.