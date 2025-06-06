Tribal Football
Tottenham to leave Leeds frustrated over Solomon plans
Tottenham management want to hold onto Manor Solomon next season.

The Israel attacker spent the past year on-loan with Leeds United, helping them win the Championship title.

Last season, winger Solomon made 41 appearances, scoring 10 goals.

The Sun says Solomon's impact has Leeds eager to buy him outright, but Spurs management want to add him to their squad next season.

The plan is to have Solomon take part in preseason before a final decision is made ahead of the closure of the summer market at the end of August. 

