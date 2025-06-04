Tottenham make Son Heung-min transfer decision

Tottenham will only entertain the idea of selling Son Heung-min if they receive a 'significant offer' with Saudi Pro League clubs reportedly interested.

The 32-year-old will enter the last year of his current deal at Tottenham after the club triggered an extension in the middle of last season.

Several Saudi Pro League clubs have been linked with a move for Son but Spurs are understood to be keen on keeping their captain.

According to The Independent, that will only change should the club receive a ‘significant transfer offer’ for the South Korea international.

Qualification for next season’s Champions League puts Tottenham in a good position with the money earned from Europe’s elite club competition meaning they won’t be forced to sell anyone.

Ange Postecoglou’s position is still in doubt, however, despite ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought with a 1-0 win over Man United in the Europa League final.