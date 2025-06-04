Cairney could move to Wrexham despite being offered Fulham contract this week

Fulham have offered a new contract to captain Tom Cairney, who will have to make up his mind as Championship side Wrexham pursue the midfielder.

The Scottish midfielder has been with the Whites for 10 years, after joining from Blackburn for just £3M. He has now been offered an extension with his contract also set to run out before July but could bring his decade of service to the side to an end as newly promoted Wrexham swoop in.

The 34-year-old told BBC Sport that he hopes to stay at Fulham before the end of the season, suggesting that he will accept his new contract now it has been offered to him.

“Nothing is sorted yet. Next week is my final game for Fulham.

“Hopefully it’s not. In football, sometimes things go to the last minute and hopefully it’s not my final time at Craven Cottage next weekend.”

Reports suggest that Wrexham are keen and could part with a cool £50,000 per week to get their man who would be handed more consistent game time at the Welsh side than he has been given under manager Marco Silva in the last few seasons. New contracts have also been offered to youngsters Luc De Fougerolles, Callum Osmand and Lemar Gordon but no announcements have been made on their decisions as of yet.