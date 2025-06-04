Tribal Football
Tottenham prepared to cash in on Son
Tottenham are listening to offers for Heung-min Son this summer.

The Telegraph says Spurs chiefs see Son as expendable and their most saleable asset in terms of player they can afford to lose.

The club captain has just over a year to run on his current Tottenham contract.

Tottenham triggered a 12 month option in Son's deal in January to avoid losing him for nothing this summer.

And now Spurs are ready to cash in, knowing there is major interest from the Saudi Pro League in the South Korean great.

 

