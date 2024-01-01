Tottenham technical director Lange gives insight into his role and relationship with Levy

Tottenham technical director Johan Lange has spoken at the club's fans forum on Monday evening and touched upon a number of subjects including transfers and his relationship with chairman Daniel Levy.

Lange will be looking ahead to the January transfer window after a busy summer in which the club focused on youth assets for the future.

The former manager and coach spoke on his role in the market and how important he is in the acquisition of players.

"First and foremost as a technical director obviously the transfer window is the most important thing, but for me as well it's about building the club's technical strategy, meaning we have a clear alignment in all the technical departments. So in this case it is scouting at first-team level, scouting in the academy, it's all the performance analysis, it's the style of play.

"So, all these details when we educate players for their future everything is aligned and we have the style of play in the centre of everything we do."

The Dane also spoke about his relationship with Levy which many fans were interested in as the inner workings of the club were revealed.

"First of all I don't deal with Daniel as Daniel and I work together in the market when it comes to representing the club and dealing with agents of other clubs," explained Lange. "Again, before I arrived here, we had many long conversations about the squad we want to build, we want to reduce the age of the squad, we want to return to a certain style of play which means there are certain players that we are interested in.

"We're doing this together. I of course have the technical view and Daniel is a top negotiator as well so it is a team effort, but it is not only Daniel and myself as it's the whole club together in the transfer window."