Tottenham chairman Levy wants to play "less games" with "higher quality" to help schedule

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and manager Ange Postecoglou have spoken out about the busy schedule top clubs are having to put up with and how they want things to change.

Postecoglou warned that many clubs and their players were on edge and that players could take direct action and protest if nothing changes soon.

He said, "I think it is getting close to breaking point and if the authorities ignore it, I think the players will take it into their own hands."

Levy also spoke on how he wants to see changes in the fixture list and would rather see less football if it means more quality.

"But the problem we have, the particular problem in England is we have an extra cup competition compared to the rest of Europe.

"And in Europe, the most important fixtures for the big teams is European competitions, whereas here we have the Premier League which is the hardest league in the world, yet we still want to do well in Europe. So it's a particular problem for the English teams and I do think it's a problem.”

He went on to speak about how the players are in desperate need of change and that football federations must listen to those who play the game.

"The friendlies for the international tournaments is another problem, particularly for someone like Sonny (Spurs captain Heung-min Son) who has to travel so far for his country.

"I think it's a FIFA issue that's going to have to be compromised with UEFA but I do have a lot of sympathy for the players.

"As a club, we would like to see less games but higher-quality games. So if that means we have to see some changes in some of our competitions, then so be it. I think in the end that's in the long-term interest of the players."