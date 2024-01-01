Tottenham boss Postecoglou explains why he'd not change anything from last season

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he never second guesses his decisions.

Postecoglou was speaking at a fans' forum on Monday and was asked if there was anything he'd change from last season.

He replied: "I guess there's nothing I would do differently and I'll tell you why because every decision I have made I have made in a moment where I believed it was the right one for the club.

"Maybe later on you find out more information or you think you would have dealt with things a bit more differently, but I've always believed that if you have a really strong anchor in your beliefs in what you want to do, no decision you make is a mistake.

"All it is is a misstep going in the direction you want to but there's no decision I've made or anything I've done in the last 15 months that I regret or I think I would have done differently given the information I had at that time. As you go along, you get a better idea of the way forward and you adjust the way you maybe work or the things you say or the way you behave in certain aspects.

"But I keep coming back to the same thing with me and it was mentioned already when I came here 12 months ago and Daniel (Levy, chairman) the first words that came out of his mouth were 'we've got our club back'. I hadn't won anything by then certainly and it's really important for this club in the way it plays its football.

"As much as we crave success and we want success and we want to win things, no one greater than me, what comes first is the way we play and I won't deviate from that. That means it won't be an easy road and it may mean along the way we're going to get tested and questioned, but when success comes to this football club, and it will come, it will be glorious because it will be exactly the way the club wants it."