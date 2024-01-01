Levy says Tottenham are "going to be putting more resources into the academy"

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has spoken about the club's ambitions for youth development and how fans want to see more breakthrough stars at the club.

In the summer transfer window Spurs signed the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert, whilst other youngsters such as Luka Vuskovic, 17, and Min-hyeok Yang, 18, will join the squad next year.

Levy spoke about these signings and the club’s long-term aim to develop the academy.

"Our view is we want to play a certain way," Levy said. "I don't think we're dictating to Ange that he can only sign a young player. He will sign who he feels is best for his team.

"Obviously we feel that bringing young players through the academy is what Spurs fans want to see. That's why we're going to be putting more resources into the academy because we love seeing a player come all the way through and he's one of our own.

"As a result of that, we'll end up probably being younger than we otherwise would be."