Tottenham sue Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS over terminated sponsorship deal

Tottenham are suing Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS over a terminated sponsorship deal.

According to The Telegraph, Spurs have taken High Court legal action against INEOS after Ratcliffe attempted to walk away from the club's agreement. The was for INEOS Grenadier to become the London team’s official 4×4 vehicle partner, however, in March 2025, INEOS exited the sponsorship deal, three years into a five-year deal.

Now, Spurs have filed High Court proceedings against the British billionaire's company which has led to INEOS releasing a statement on Friday afternoon.

"Ineos Automotive has been a partner of Tottenham Hotspur since 2022, taking on a partnership agreement that Ineos Group had in place with the club since 2020," the statement read.

"Like any business, we have to be diligent in how we operate and where we invest marketing budgets.

"It's completely normal for partnerships to be reviewed on a regular basis, and we've decided that the partnership wasn't working out for us. We have the right to terminate the partnership."

The claim will be taken up in court and INEOS’s claim that ending the agreed deal is perfectly legal will be disputed. Spurs clearly aren’t happy with the agreement ending so suddenly and will likely try to get compensation in court which will not suit the United owner who has already tightened the purse strings at the club.